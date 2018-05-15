Laura L. Johnson Buys 500 Shares of Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capital City Bank Group traded down $0.45, reaching $23.04, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,989. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $400.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 147,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

