Lattice Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM)

Lattice Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,740 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 13.2% of Lattice Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lattice Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAM. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 591,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA:ROAM opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

