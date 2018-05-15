LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) PT Raised to $32.00 at SunTrust Banks

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LHO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties opened at $31.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Barnello purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $478,160.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 17.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

