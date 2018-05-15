Landstar System (LSTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,926,362 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 13th total of 1,447,682 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 587,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2,304.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Cleveland Research raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

