Landsec (LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Landsec (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,012 ($13.73) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LAND. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landsec in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsec in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.67) price target on shares of Landsec in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.28) price target on shares of Landsec in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.48) price target on shares of Landsec in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landsec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,024 ($13.89).

LAND traded down GBX 13.70 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 955 ($12.95). 1,364,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Landsec has a 1 year low of GBX 900.20 ($12.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,141 ($15.48).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £24,786 ($33,621.81). Also, insider Stacey Rauch purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 908 ($12.32) per share, with a total value of £4,540 ($6,158.44).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 23.7 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.2 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

