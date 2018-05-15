Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,164,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,692,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,815 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 443,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of LW stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $863.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.81 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.75%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

