Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $2,726,147.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $203,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.56. 4,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,345. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.67. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $361.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq:LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo and transit advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

