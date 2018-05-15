Lam Research (LRCX) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $234.88.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded Lam Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $218.49 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lam Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.71.

Shares of Lam Research opened at $204.03 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $203.21 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $390,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,952,340. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $4,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

