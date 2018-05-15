Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $47.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $42.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $190.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $191.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKFN. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of Lakeland Financial traded down $0.34, hitting $48.38, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 41,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $68,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at $504,759.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $50,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,644.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $970,549. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.