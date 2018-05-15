Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp opened at $19.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $942.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $58,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at $244,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $129,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,571.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 202,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.