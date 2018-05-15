Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.65

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.65 and last traded at C$20.87, with a volume of 54023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.89.

LIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$30.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

