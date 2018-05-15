L Brands Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

NYSE LB opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L Brands has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,436,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $226.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

