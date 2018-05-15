Kraton (KRA) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Kraton (NYSE:KRA) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kraton earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 43.6255094527201 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Kraton stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.20. Kraton has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $47.37.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $502.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.89 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

