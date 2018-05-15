Knight-Swift (KNX) Holdings Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) by 222.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $199,059.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 69,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $2,771,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Knight-Swift from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Knight-Swift in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of Knight-Swift opened at $40.66 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Knight-Swift has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Knight-Swift’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

