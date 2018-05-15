Kirby Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 138,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $12,185,818.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $79,691.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,105 shares of company stock worth $22,665,433 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 829,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kirby and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of Kirby opened at $89.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $741.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

