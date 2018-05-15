Kimco Realty (KIM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,849,306 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 13th total of 14,111,170 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Kimco Realty opened at $14.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $304.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $51,680.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,134.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

