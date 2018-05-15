Kimco Realty (KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Bank of America lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Kimco Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Kimco Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Kimco Realty opened at $14.28 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $304.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $51,680.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,134.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 27,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

