KeyCorp (KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

KeyCorp traded down $0.10, hitting $20.16, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 6,481,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,516. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,175,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $1,901,167. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

