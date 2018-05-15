KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TripAdvisor (TRIP)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Erickson now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on TripAdvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

TRIP stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.84. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,628,682 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $434,607,000 after acquiring an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $173,386,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,088,039 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,270,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,731,365 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $94,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,465 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 592,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,118,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.