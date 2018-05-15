Kering (KER) Receives €452.38 Average PT from Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €448.94 ($534.45).

KER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($535.71) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays set a €430.00 ($511.90) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group set a €465.00 ($553.57) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €390.00 ($464.29) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €460.00 ($547.62) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Kering traded down €4.60 ($5.48), reaching €381.90 ($454.64), during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 283,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($275.42) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($496.90).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

