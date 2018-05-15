Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Shire (SHP) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shire (LON:SHP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets currently has GBX 4,550 ($61.72) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital increased their price objective on Shire from GBX 3,607 ($48.93) to GBX 4,025 ($54.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 4,500 ($61.04) price objective on Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,574.52 ($62.05).

Get Shire alerts:

Shire opened at GBX 4,137 ($56.12) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Shire has a twelve month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($39.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,021 ($68.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.