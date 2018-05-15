Kellogg’s (K) Stake Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kellogg’s were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg’s by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kellogg’s by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 184,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Banati sold 2,767 shares of Kellogg’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $188,072.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of Kellogg’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $14,241,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,763 shares of company stock worth $43,346,377. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. Kellogg’s has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Kellogg’s had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kellogg’s will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kellogg’s from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 price objective on Kellogg’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Kellogg’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Kellogg’s in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.53.

Kellogg’s Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

