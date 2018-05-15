KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,797,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,436,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,542,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,095,000 after purchasing an additional 446,263 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,604,000 after purchasing an additional 464,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,849,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,346,000 after purchasing an additional 379,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,967,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 14,435 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,177,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,102 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

