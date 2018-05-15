Kcash Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8.12 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00742436 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00146871 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090315 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

