Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics opened at $18.20 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $896.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 723,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,029,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,058,845. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

