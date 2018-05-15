Karpas Strategies LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Oaktree Capital Management (OAK) Stock

Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Management (NYSE:OAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Management by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,189,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Management by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,732,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Capital Management opened at $39.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Oaktree Capital Management has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Oaktree Capital Management (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Oaktree Capital Management had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Management will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Oaktree Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

In related news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 365,173 shares of company stock worth $2,428,326 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Management from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Oaktree Capital Management Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

