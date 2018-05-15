KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $90,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,641,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $510,000.

KAR Auction Services opened at $53.57 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,472,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,552 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

