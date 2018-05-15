Kaman Aircraft (KAMN) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 6432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

Specifically, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $137,320.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 2,000 shares of Kaman Aircraft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.53 per share, for a total transaction of $139,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman Aircraft alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kaman Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Kaman Aircraft had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $463.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Aircraft will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman Aircraft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman Aircraft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman Aircraft by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaman Aircraft by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaman Aircraft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman Aircraft

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.