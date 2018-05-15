Kamada (KMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Kamada had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Kamada remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.17. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kamada as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMDA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

