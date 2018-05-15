Kamada (KMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Kamada had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 9.06%.
Kamada remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.17. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kamada as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
