Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS

UBS reiterated their sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

JUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.14) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 545 ($7.39) to GBX 395 ($5.36) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 550 ($7.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.78) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 664 ($9.01) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 524.44 ($7.11).

Jupiter Fund Management opened at GBX 456.30 ($6.19) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 416 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 638.80 ($8.67).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 34.20 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 34.90 ($0.47) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Jupiter Fund Management had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of £460.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 204,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.27), for a total value of £945,700.14 ($1,282,827.10). Also, insider Jonathon Bond acquired 1,500 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £6,735 ($9,135.92). Insiders sold 384,193 shares of company stock valued at $182,021,145 over the last three months.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

