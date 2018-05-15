Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 278.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks opened at $26.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $222,586.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $200,427.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,491.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,631. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

