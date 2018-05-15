Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Gardiner Nancy B

Gardiner Nancy B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.4% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $11,478,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.23.

Shares of JNJ opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.86 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $341.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

