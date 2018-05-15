Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,947 Shares of FedEx (FDX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,226,000 after buying an additional 1,185,447 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $597,879,000 after acquiring an additional 126,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $595,716,000 after acquiring an additional 73,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $356,298,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $318,073,000 after acquiring an additional 247,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.51.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $251.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a 12-month low of $251.34 and a 12-month high of $253.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

