John Deere (DE) Position Lifted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Deere were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in John Deere in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in John Deere in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Deere in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in John Deere in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in John Deere in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. TheStreet cut shares of John Deere from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of John Deere in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of John Deere from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised shares of John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of John Deere opened at $146.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. John Deere has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. John Deere had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. John Deere’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that John Deere will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. John Deere’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

In related news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $2,518,559.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,481.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 20,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $3,459,813.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,731,002.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,847 shares of company stock worth $55,471,496. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Deere

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

