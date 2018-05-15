John Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of BancFirst (BANF) Stock

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,336. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $155,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 84.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

