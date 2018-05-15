Jeffrey S. Davis Sells 6,436 Shares of Perficient (PRFT) Stock

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $160,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 4,649 shares of Perficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $111,018.12.

On Monday, March 12th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 43,413 shares of Perficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,038,004.83.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. 185,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,984. Perficient has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.20%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Perficient declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the digital transformation consultancy to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Perficient to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,086 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,130 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,103,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Perficient by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,606 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

