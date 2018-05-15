Jefferies Group Comments on Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 Earnings (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $88.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $855,550.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,594 shares in the company, valued at $747,420.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,982 shares of company stock worth $7,140,731. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

