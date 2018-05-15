Jefferies Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Noodles & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Noodles & Company opened at $9.45 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.84 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 809,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 437,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

