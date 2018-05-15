Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $604,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,657 shares of company stock worth $2,341,559 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,057,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,470,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,745,000 after purchasing an additional 171,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $166.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $164.64 and a fifty-two week high of $168.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%. equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

