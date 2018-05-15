Jay S. Benet Sells 6,457 Shares of The Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Travelers Companies traded down $1.25, hitting $130.00, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,221,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $130.34.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 542,744 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,245,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,721,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

