Jamieson Laboratories (JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Jamieson Laboratories (TSE:JWEL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Laboratories from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Laboratories from C$20.60 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Laboratories from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Laboratories to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.78.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$23.32 on Friday. Jamieson Laboratories has a 12-month low of C$16.44 and a 12-month high of C$24.49.

In other news, Director Steven Edward Spooner acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,280.00.

Jamieson Laboratories Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

