James H. Woodward, Jr. Sells 13,523 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Stock

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $514,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion opened at $42.40 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,050,000 after acquiring an additional 450,361 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,902,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,880,000 after acquiring an additional 322,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,850,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

