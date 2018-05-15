Ishares Trust United States Treasury (TIP) Position Lifted by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Ishares Trust United States Treasury were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield LLC acquired a new position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get Ishares Trust United States Treasury alerts:

Shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury opened at $111.79 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ishares Trust United States Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares Trust United States Treasury’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

About Ishares Trust United States Treasury

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares Trust United States Treasury (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Trust United States Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Trust United States Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.