Ishares Trust Russell 1000 (IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,438,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 were worth $876,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Trust Russell 1000 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Trust Russell 1000 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Trust Russell 1000 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Trust Russell 1000 by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Trust Russell 1000 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ishares Trust Russell 1000 opened at $142.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ishares Trust Russell 1000 has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $143.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

