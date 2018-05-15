iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Transportation Average ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,569,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 61,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000.

IYT stock opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

