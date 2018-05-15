iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Position Trimmed by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,455,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,623,000 after buying an additional 374,434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $121,605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after buying an additional 323,684 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $64,085,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,584,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd opened at $37.09 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

