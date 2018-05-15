ISHARES S&P ASIA 50 INDEX FUND (AIA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about ISHARES S&P ASIA 50 INDEX FUND (NASDAQ:AIA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ISHARES S&P ASIA 50 INDEX FUND earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3043460019788 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ISHARES S&P ASIA 50 INDEX FUND opened at $68.23 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ISHARES S&P ASIA 50 INDEX FUND has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

ISHARES S&P ASIA 50 INDEX FUND Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

