iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $339,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 672.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF opened at $88.14 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

