iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 294,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $81.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.