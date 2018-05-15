ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF (STIP) Holdings Cut by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its holdings in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF (BMV:STIP) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF by 30,298.3% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,709,000.

Shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF opened at $99.41 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF has a twelve month low of $1,750.00 and a twelve month high of $2,005.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

